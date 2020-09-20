Cormark Reiterates Buy Rating for Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Stelco stock opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.24. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.15.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

