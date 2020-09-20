Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 384.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 57.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

