CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0023

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. CPChain has a market cap of $879,138.44 and approximately $68,463.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00649463 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039885 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $787.26 or 0.07251609 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

