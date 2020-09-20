Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

