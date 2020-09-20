Cred Market Cap Reaches $14.97 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Cred has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $14.97 million and $1.46 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, UEX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00237849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00090690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.01395945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bibox, UEX, OKEx, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

