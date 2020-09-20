Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $319.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.79 and a 200-day moving average of $382.75. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total value of $1,041,906.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at $777,966,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

