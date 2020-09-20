Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.42 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.75 ($46.76).

DPW opened at €39.39 ($46.34) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.58.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

