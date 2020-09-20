Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €60.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

