Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.80 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 82,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

