Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Santander raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.