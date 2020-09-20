Critical Comparison: Chemed (NYSE:CHE) & Cancer Treatment (NYSE:CTHZ)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Chemed has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.46, suggesting that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 12.99% 36.71% 20.52% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chemed and Cancer Treatment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemed currently has a consensus price target of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Chemed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemed and Cancer Treatment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $1.94 billion 3.95 $219.92 million $13.95 34.45 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Summary

Chemed beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

