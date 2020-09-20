Critical Comparison: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) & Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Alta Equipment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.27 billion 0.25 $36.03 million $1.96 9.03 Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -15.38

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXP Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 1.97% 6.62% 2.93% Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45%

Risk and Volatility

DXP Enterprises has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DXP Enterprises and Alta Equipment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alta Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given DXP Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than Alta Equipment Group.

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Alta Equipment Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, and safety products and services; and field safety supervision, in-house and field repair, and predictive maintenance services. This segment serves the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industry, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The Supply Chain Services segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. This segment's programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides pump packages comprising diesel and electric driven firewater, pipeline booster, potable water, pigging, lease automatic custody transfer charge unit, chemical injection wash down unit, seawater lift, jockey, condensate, cooling water, and seawater/produced water injection pump packages. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

