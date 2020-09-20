Critical Review: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) versus AutoNation (NASDAQ:AN)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Water and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 AutoNation 1 3 3 0 2.29

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.29%. AutoNation has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than AutoNation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Water and AutoNation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A AutoNation $21.34 billion 0.22 $450.00 million $4.55 11.73

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20% AutoNation 1.51% 14.20% 4.21%

Summary

AutoNation beats Consolidated Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 new vehicle franchises from 239 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.