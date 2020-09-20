Critical Review: I-Mab (ARQT) vs. The Competition

I-Mab (NASDAQ: ARQT) is one of 673 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare I-Mab to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A -$42.00 million -1.16 I-Mab Competitors $2.00 billion $245.43 million -1.46

I-Mab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab. I-Mab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A I-Mab Competitors -3,812.64% -185.53% -31.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for I-Mab and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 1 3 0 2.75 I-Mab Competitors 7195 19627 37462 1502 2.51

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.69%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

I-Mab beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of ARQ-151 for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical small molecule inhibitor of janus kinase type 1 for hand eczema and other inflammatory dermatoses; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin to the postulated site of inflammation in alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

