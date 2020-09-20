Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0690 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Crown has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $7,181.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and Braziliex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,891.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.02074745 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00720651 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014400 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,554,344 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Braziliex, C-CEX, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.