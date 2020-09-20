Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Tops $0.41

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $23,785.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003797 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.04411244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009196 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

