CryptoPing (PING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,954.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $22,954.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 170.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00239404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01402413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00217750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.