CSFB Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$12.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Stelco stock opened at C$11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.15. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.24.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

