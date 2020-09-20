CureVac B.V.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 23rd (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac B.V.’s (NASDAQ:CVAC) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 23rd. CureVac B.V. had issued 13,333,333 shares in its IPO on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $213,333,328 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During CureVac B.V.’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $52.09 on Friday. CureVac B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V. Company Profile

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

