Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,697 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $8,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $5,498,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 92.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,442.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,493 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

