CustomContractNetwork Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $36,230.62 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00431571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject.

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

