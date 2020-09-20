Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CYCN opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.70. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

