Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

NYSE:DRI opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 744.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

