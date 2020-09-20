Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Dare Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dare Bioscience.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dare Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 737,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

