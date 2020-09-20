DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, UEX and Bibox. DATA has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $332,063.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00239702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.01409390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00217213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

