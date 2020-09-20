Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $970,029.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $970,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,011.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $863,802.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $971,694.00.

DDOG opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,284.50. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

