Datum (DAT) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Datum has a market cap of $1.02 million and $49,302.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.04397473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

