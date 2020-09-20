David James Richards Acquires 6,000 Shares of Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) Stock

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) insider David James Richards acquired 6,000 shares of Wandisco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,752.25).

Shares of LON WAND opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. Wandisco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 834 ($10.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 568.65.

Get Wandisco alerts:

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wandisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wandisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.