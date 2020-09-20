DecentBet (DBET) Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $403,660.78 and $7,732.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.04412050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034260 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

