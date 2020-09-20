DECOIN Trading Down 26.6% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $94,433.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 74,738,384 coins and its circulating supply is 53,566,951 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

