Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €113.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.00 ($118.82).

DHER opened at €90.96 ($107.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.50. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 52-week high of €106.20 ($124.94).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

