Denarius (D) Price Hits $0.13

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $966,565.24 and approximately $692.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,398,617 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

