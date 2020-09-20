Desire (DSR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,237.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Desire has a market cap of $18,931.90 and $11,237.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Desire has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,875.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.03382528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.02060078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00428391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00839027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00514089 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010574 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

