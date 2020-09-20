Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €49.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Brenntag stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.54.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

