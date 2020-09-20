Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $379,192.22

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Devery has a market capitalization of $379,192.22 and approximately $6,629.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Devery has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

