Dimecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $345.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $825,204.22 and approximately $345.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00024282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003583 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003912 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000507 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

