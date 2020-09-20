Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Up 22.2% This Week

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and $822.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,980,804,825 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

