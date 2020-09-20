Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,974 shares of company stock worth $11,759,448. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $5,873,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $4,015,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

