DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

DSCSY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.40.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

