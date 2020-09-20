Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £173,000 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Lynn Fordham bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £173,000 ($226,055.14).

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 341.80 ($4.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.89. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a twelve month low of GBX 237.92 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 526.32%.

Several research firms have commented on DOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

