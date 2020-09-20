Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.48.

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

