Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $435.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.48.

Shares of DPZ opened at $397.59 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

