Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Cap Reaches $3,175.66

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $3,175.66 and $1.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, ABCC, BigONE and Hoo. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.01405444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00219423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

