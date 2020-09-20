Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $508,782.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.04397473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

