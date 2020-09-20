e-Gulden Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $105.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00432107 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000380 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,100 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,777 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

