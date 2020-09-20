Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Acquires $160,110.00 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $160,110.00.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 108,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGLE. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

