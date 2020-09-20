EagleX (EGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,633.47

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $14,633.47 and approximately $148.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00239702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.01409390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00217213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

