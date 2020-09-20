Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 237.14% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 6.85% of Eastside Distilling worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

