easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 894.87 ($11.69).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,085 shares of company stock worth $51,031,651.

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 54.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 539.60 ($7.05). 9,462,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 585.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 653.68. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

