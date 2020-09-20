eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.61 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

